John Scott Sawyer

1954 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email John Scott Sawyer, 64, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA.



Born on November 8, 1954 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Tom Sawyer Sr., and the late June D. (Davidson) Sawyer.



Raised and educated in Wellesley, MA, he graduated from Wellesley High School and New Hampshire College, now the University of New Hampshire.



John worked for more than forty years as a Manufacturing Representative for a number of businesses.



A resident of North Attleboro for the past twelve years, he also enjoyed residing in

Bourne, MA and Key Largo, FL.



John will be fondly remembered by those many lives he touched as a gentle, kind, and generous man who was always willing to share what he had with others, and loved seeing others have fun. He had a sparkling personality, a wonderful sense of humor, and an ability to connect with everyone he met. He brought friends and family together on many occasions throughout his life, and was always the life of the party. He loved the outdoors; being on the water; boating; fishing; lobstering and crabbing; snowmobiling; skiing; gardening; and traveling; and was a lifetime fan of blues music. All of those were secondary to his spending time with those he loved and cherished. John was truly a great man who will be missed by all who knew him.



He was the loving father of Brian Scott Sawyer of North Attleboro, MA, and the dear brother of Tom Sawyer Jr. and his wife, Mindy Sawyer, of Natick, MA; Mark D. Sawyer and his wife, Jenny L. Sawyer, of Wellesley, MA; and the late Virginia "Gini" Sawyer. He leaves his nieces, Jeannette Sawyer and Jessica Sawyer, and his nephew, Scott Sawyer, as well as many dear friends both near and far. John was the former husband of Cathy (Rasmussen) Sawyer.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and celebrate John's life by gathering for a Visitation on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, with a Prayer Service to be held at 6:45 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John to the , 3 Speen St, Framingham, MA 01701. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 11, 2019