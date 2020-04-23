|
|
John M. Shea, 100, of Attleboro, MA, passed away quietly at Garden Place Nursing Home in
Attleboro, on April 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Beverly L. Shea.
Born on September 13, 1919, in Boston, MA, John was the son of the late Michael C. Shea and
the late Nora (Minnehan) Shea, both Irish immigrants. John was their last surviving child.
John was a graduate of Boston College and honorably served his country as a Naval aviator
during WWII. Upon discharge from the service, John went to work for General Motors
Acceptance Corporation (GMAC) as an insurance adjustor and later managed a recreational
vehicle dealership before retiring.
In addition to his loving wife, Beverly, he leaves her son Thomas D. Higgins of Attleboro and his
children Alison and Andrew.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, the late Claire M. Shea, the mother of his four
children: Gregory J. Shea (deceased), Claire M. Shea of Guilford CT, Janet M. Shea (deceased)
and Elizabeth A. Shea of Madison CT and her children, Brendan, Taylor, Matthew and Kelsey.
He also leaves his great-grandchildren, Camille and Lillian.
John is also survived by many other loving nieces, nephews, friends and relatives. He will be
eternally remembered by all for his devotion to God and his family.
As a traditional funeral service cannot be held at this time, the Shea family asks that friends and
family please remember John in their prayers.
The Shea family would especially like to thank the compassionate staff at Garden Place Nursing
Home which had been John's home for the past year and a half. His brave and caring nurses and
aides were with him until the end.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an
online guest book at www dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being made under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161
Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Atteborough. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020