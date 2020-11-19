John Shepard Rettman, 85, formerly of Franklin Ma, recently of North Attleboro, our Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather, died peacefully in his sleep due to complications from Covid-19 on 14 November 2020. He was the son of the late Louis and Irene (Coughlin) Rettman of Dedham Massachusetts. He is survived by his devoted and loving sister Blanche Rettman Murphy of Walpole, 9 children and their spouses: U.S. Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel John C. Rettman and his wife Esin, USMC Retired Gunnery Sergeant Robert F. Rettman and his wife Bella, Susan and Kevin Walker, Alice Zannotti, Judith and James Pasquino, Cathleen and Tim Kelley, Patricia and Peter Rezza, Senior Master Sergeant USAF Retired Charles R. Rettman and his wife Virginia, and Laura and James Paulette. John was also survived by 20 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Irene Souphie, Barbara Rettman and his twin, Louis Rettman. He retired after working nearly 60 years as a brick mason in the greater Boston area. He was loved and respected by all who came in contact with him. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and concerns services will be omitted. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Lenores Pantry in North Attleboro or the KyleCares Foundation.

