Services Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 110 Business Park Way Royal Palm Beach , FL 33411 (561) 753-6004 John T. Motyka

Notice Condolences Flowers John Motyka, age 70, son of the late Jennie A. Sokol Motyka and Victor

Motyka from South Attleboro Massachusetts, passed away near his home

of the last fifteen years in West Palm Beach, Florida.



He leaves behind a daughter Kelly; and a son Scott, with his wife

Lisa, and their son Braedon; a brother Victor, and his wife Vanessa;

and a host of amazing friends, coworkers, and extended family.



John Motyka left this mortal realm in the same manner he lived his

life... with kindness, smiles, and a sense of humor, making an

impression on everyone he met.



John's affection for entertaining others began at an early age, where

as a teenager he won numerous national and international music

competitions for accordian performance. He graduated with honors from

Bishop Feehan High School, and taught music and played keyboard in

bands for most of his life, while keeping his day job at Leach and

Garner, and later at Sysco, where he eventually retired. At any given

moment he could be found at a local party drinking beer, enjoying a

Golabki, and improvising a Polish Polka for the crowd on any available

accordion.



John loved his children and cherished his family and friendships

greatly. He will be missed dearly.



Following his wishes, there will be a ""simple service"" at Palms West

Funeral Home, 110 Business Park Way, Royal Palm Beach FL 33411, on

Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

https://www.palmswestfuneralhome.com/obituaries/John-Motyka/



For his family and friends in the New England area, a service will be

offered on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Newell Cemetery &

Burying Ground, 1502 West St., Attleboro, MA 02703 with collation at

the American Legion on Newport Ave at 3pm.



Well-wishers attending his services are encouraged to share their

memories or tell a funny story in his honor.



Please donate to Trustbridge in lieu of flowers:

https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/ Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices