Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home 55 North Main Street Mansfield , MA 02048 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Delmar Presbyterian Church 585 Delaware Ave Delmar , NY John Wesley Thurlow, III

1955 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers John Wesley Thurlow, III, age 63, of Norton, MA. passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Son of the late John Wesley Thurlow, Jr. and Marjorie Southwick Thurlow, he was a beloved son, husband, brother, and uncle.



John was born September 7, 1955 in Albany, NY. He graduated from Bethlehem Central High School and was active in Boy Scouts, Little League Baseball, and choir. John attended Franklin and Marshall College (Lancaster, PA) and earned with a bachelor's degree from The University at Albany in anthropology with a minor in computer science.



He had a long career in management information sciences, working for various manufacturing firms in New England. John was a consummate sports fan, loved his Boston teams, and enjoyed fantasy baseball for 20 years with a group of like-minded friends. He cherished spending time at the family cabin on Spring Lake. John loved the outdoors, was an environmentalist, and rescued and cared for many animals. Known for his heart of gold, kindness, and patience, John treated everyone equally. John was extremely bright, always willing to share his profound knowledge of many areas, and he had a great sense of humor.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Madeline Scully Thurlow, his mother, Marjorie Southwick Thurlow (Watertown, MA); his two sisters, Christine Thurlow Brenner of Watertown, MA and Carol Thurlow Snyder (William) of Lake George, NY, his sister-in-law, Mary Chris Schultz (Chris) of Schenectady, NY, and his two brothers-in-law, Martin Scully (Lynne Rockwood) of Stonington, ME and Charles Scully (Beth) of Scottsdale, AZ. He loved spending time with his nine nieces and nephews.



Visitation calling hours are Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar, NY. A celebration of John's life will take place at 5:00pm Saturday, May 18th at the Delmar Presbyterian Church, 585 Delaware Avenue, Delmar, NY with the Reverend Karen Pollan officiating. There will be a private interment at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in New Salem, NY.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift or your local animal shelter.



