Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
(863) 858-4474
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland
3350 Mall Hill Drive
Lakeland, FL 33810
View Map

Jonathan R. Jackson


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan R. Jackson Notice
Jonathan R. Jackson, 64 passed away in Lakeland, Florida on February 29, 2020. He was the son of Rev. David and Martha Jackson and brother to Joy Marchione and Susan Mayer.

He was born April 8, 1955, in Newport, RI where he resided with his family until 1966 when they moved to Attleboro, Massachusetts. Jonathan graduated from Attleboro High School in 1972 and then attended Bryant University.

He worked for the US Postal Service and later transitioned into the financial services industry where he was a National Sales Director of a large financial services firm. . Jonathan and his family briefly resided in Long Island, NY before moving to Florida in 1993, where he was the founder and president of Freedom America Retirement Services.

Survived by his former wife, Jennifer Selzer, and their three children: Jeffrey Jackson and wife Jessica of Valrico, FL, Christina Bensley and husband Guy of Brandon, FL and Carley Jackson of Orlando, FL. ,and loving grandfather of three grandchildren: Tristan and Kai Bensley and David Jackson.

His Florida Funeral was held at the Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL.on Tuesday, March 10.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14 at the Crossroads International Church (Assembly of God) 1052 Newport Avenue in South Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -