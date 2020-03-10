|
|
Jonathan R. Jackson, 64 passed away in Lakeland, Florida on February 29, 2020. He was the son of Rev. David and Martha Jackson and brother to Joy Marchione and Susan Mayer.
He was born April 8, 1955, in Newport, RI where he resided with his family until 1966 when they moved to Attleboro, Massachusetts. Jonathan graduated from Attleboro High School in 1972 and then attended Bryant University.
He worked for the US Postal Service and later transitioned into the financial services industry where he was a National Sales Director of a large financial services firm. . Jonathan and his family briefly resided in Long Island, NY before moving to Florida in 1993, where he was the founder and president of Freedom America Retirement Services.
Survived by his former wife, Jennifer Selzer, and their three children: Jeffrey Jackson and wife Jessica of Valrico, FL, Christina Bensley and husband Guy of Brandon, FL and Carley Jackson of Orlando, FL. ,and loving grandfather of three grandchildren: Tristan and Kai Bensley and David Jackson.
His Florida Funeral was held at the Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr., Lakeland, FL.on Tuesday, March 10.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 14 at the Crossroads International Church (Assembly of God) 1052 Newport Avenue in South Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020