Attleboro – Jose Alberto Acevedo, 44, of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home in Attleboro.
Born on October 5, 1974, in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of Jose A. and Genoveva (Alicea) Acevedo of Attleboro.
Jose was born and raised in Attleboro and was a graduate of Attleboro High School Class of 1994.
Jose graduated from the former Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Boston. He developed his outstanding skills as a chef in various local restaurants including the former Scorpio's Italian Eatery & Pizzeria in Attleboro, MA. He most recently worked for Staples Landscaping in Plainville.
Jose enjoyed fishing, camping and gardening. He took great pride in cooking for family and friends, and was an avid New England Patriots fan. Jose's greatest pleasure was spending precious time with his cherished daughters, granddaughters and family.
In addition to his parents Jose is survived his two daughters, Joseli Acevedo of Attleboro and Trinity Acevedo of Cumberland RI; his grandchildren, Jaysani Velez, Jalicia Claudio and Jayla Claudio all of Attleboro; his siblings, Darlene Acevedo-Cotto and her husband Alberto of Attleboro and Maria Summerville and her husband Julius of Attleboro; Jose also leaves behind four nephews, several cousins and many Aunts and Uncles.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA. A funeral home service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in the Hillside Cemetery, South Main Street, Attleboro.
For directions or to send Jose's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019