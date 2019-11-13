|
Joseph A. Henry, 90, of Plainville, MA died Sunday at Norwood Hospital after a courageous health battle. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (Falvey) Henry for 62 years.
Born in Shelbyville, Indiana, he was the son of the late Josiah and Mabel (Merrill) Henry. He has been a Plainville resident for the last 64 years.
A 30 year veteran of the US Navy, he served during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He rose to the rank of Master Chief during his twenty years of active duty. He served primarily in the Atlantic destroyer fleet on the USS Kennedy, Goodrich, Perry, Cascade, Sullivans, and Thomas. He was awarded the American Defense and Victory and European Occupation medals, the Good Conduct with 5 stars, the China Service and Korea medals. He also served as an instructor of steam propulsion at the Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. He went on to serve in the US Navy Reserve for another 10 years and was a 50 year member of the Fleet Reserve.
Following his military service, he worked for 20 years as a senior test engineer for General Dynamics in their Quincy Shipyard Division, building submarines and surface ships for the US Navy and private shipping lines.
A communicant of St. Martha's Church in Plainville, he was devoted to his wife and daughter. He loved traveling, having been around the world multiple times. He was often seen on his tractor or in his Ford F150 tending to his yard and home. He had a strong work ethic all of his days, loved anything mechanical, and built heirloom clocks as a hobby. He loved his family, his home, the town of Plainville, and his country.
He was a man of honor, strength, and courage and will be forever missed.
He leaves his cherished daughter, Deborah A. Henry, of Plainville.
The funeral services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Salvation Army or the Navy Relief Fund. Burial will be alongside his beloved wife, Peggy, at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence, Rhode Island. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
