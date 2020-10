Joseph August Gomes, 59, of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was the loving fiancé of Lisa (Boss) LaPlante with whom he made his home.Born on September 13, 1961 in Porto, Portugal, he was the beloved son of the late August and Margaret(DaCosta) Gomes.Joe was a resident of Attleboro most of his life and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. He wascurrently employed at EMS of Attleboro, CPS in Norton and previously at Texas Instruments where hebegan to master his skills.Joe enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and friends, playing Baggo, sitting around the fire-pit,playing cards, horseshoes, darts or golfing are what made him happy, watching his beloved NY Jets wasalso high on that list. His love of holidays and taking charge of all outdoor displays added to his charmand gave him pride.Joe loved animals especially his baby "Mazzy". He was a kind and caring man and always there to lend ahelping hand to anyone he thought could use one. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and lovedhim from family to friends to co-workers. Joe will be remembered as a sweet man with a big heart and abig smile that touched so many lives; a gentle man with a gentle soul.In addition to his fiancé, Joe is survived by his sister, Margaret (Wayne) Blais of St. Augustine, FL; hisnephews, Jeffrey (Shannon) Blais, Daniel (Crystal) Blais and Matthew (Chelsea) Blais and five greatnieces, Makayla, Madilynn, Isla, Maegan and Alexa Blais.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. atthe Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro.For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal andState guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.To send Joe's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com