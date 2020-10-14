1/1
Joseph August Gomes
1961 - 2020
Joseph August Gomes, 59, of Attleboro, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was the loving fiancé of Lisa (Boss) LaPlante with whom he made his home.

Born on September 13, 1961 in Porto, Portugal, he was the beloved son of the late August and Margaret
(DaCosta) Gomes.

Joe was a resident of Attleboro most of his life and was a graduate of Attleboro High School. He was
currently employed at EMS of Attleboro, CPS in Norton and previously at Texas Instruments where he
began to master his skills.

Joe enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and friends, playing Baggo, sitting around the fire-pit,
playing cards, horseshoes, darts or golfing are what made him happy, watching his beloved NY Jets was
also high on that list. His love of holidays and taking charge of all outdoor displays added to his charm
and gave him pride.

Joe loved animals especially his baby "Mazzy". He was a kind and caring man and always there to lend a
helping hand to anyone he thought could use one. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved
him from family to friends to co-workers. Joe will be remembered as a sweet man with a big heart and a
big smile that touched so many lives; a gentle man with a gentle soul.

In addition to his fiancé, Joe is survived by his sister, Margaret (Wayne) Blais of St. Augustine, FL; his
nephews, Jeffrey (Shannon) Blais, Daniel (Crystal) Blais and Matthew (Chelsea) Blais and five great
nieces, Makayla, Madilynn, Isla, Maegan and Alexa Blais.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. at
the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro.

For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and
State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.

To send Joe's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
Funeral services provided by
Duffy-Poule Funeral Home - Attleboro
20 Peck Street
Attleboro, MA 02703
(508) 222-0193
