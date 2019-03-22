Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Joseph D. McDonald

1963 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Joseph D. McDonald, age 55, passed away surrounded by the comfort of his loving family on March 20, 2019 at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He was the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Bacher) McDonald.







Joe was born on December 25, 1963 in Boston and was a graduate of Foxborough High School, Class of 1982. He earned his Bachelor's Degree at Western New England College, summa cum laude. He was employed as a long-time police officer in Foxborough. Joe married his wife Lori (Rosinski) on October 7, 1988 at St. Mary's Church in N. Attleboro. Joe enjoyed spending time at home gardening and in his pool. He was an avid music enthusiast. Joe most enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving and devoted son, husband and father.







Loving husband of Lori (Rosinski) McDonald. Devoted father of Shawn, Scottie and Chrissy McDonald, all of Foxborough. Brother of Paul and Robyn McDonald, Ed and Jenn McDonald, Susan and RJ Graff, Lynn McDonald and the late Scott McDonald. Also survived by his beloved dogs, Bo and Nora.







Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, March 24 from 12 Noon to 4 PM at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.







Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to the Foxborough Police Relief Association, 8 Chestnut Street, Foxborough, MA 02035 or the Foxborough Discretionary Fund, PO Box 636, Foxborough, MA 02035. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019