1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Joseph "Joe" George Putnam, 66, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 with his beloved wife, to whom he was married November 19, 2005, Mary E. Dever-Putnam, at his side.

Born on March 5, 1953 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and the late Gloria (Frongillo) Putnam.

A graduate of Norwell High School, Joe honorably served our country from 1975 until 1979 as a Sargent in the United States Air Force with special training as an Air Traffic Control Operator.

He was proudly employed by Northeastern University for thirty-six years. Joe was a Northeastern University Police Officer before transitioning to computer studies, then working for the School of Business, and then as Supervisor of students in the ResNet program. He had a great and genuine affection for his many terrific colleagues and students.

A resident of North Attleboro since 1998, he was a member of the American Legion Post 49. Joe had a love of aviation and was an avid sports fan who loved the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins. He loved to read and enjoyed meditation. He had a genuine love of life, and could often be heard saying his favorite expression: "Marvelous". Joe held a special place in his heart for his faithful dogs "Murphy" and "Roxy"; but more than anything, he cherished spending time with his family and many dear friends.

In addition to his devoted wife, Mary, he leaves his loving children: Kelly A. LaCarubba and her husband, David, of Stoneham, MA; Scott Putnam of Allston, MA; and Katie M. Dye and her husband, James, of Worcester, MA. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Alexis LaCarubba and Keira LaCarubba, both of Stoneham, MA. Joe was the dear brother of Lisa Frongillo-Warshauer and her husband, Edward, of Quincy, MA; Melissa Fantasia and her husband, Thomas, of Canton, MA; Robin Pabon of NJ; and the late Darrell Putnam. He leaves his very dear friend, Kevin Chiang of Attleboro, MA and his dear cousin, Kathleen Martin, as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins, his extended family, and many truly great friends.

Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Joe by gathering for a Memorial Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life and Remembrance Service with Full Military Honors at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home. Please consider wearing your favorite sports apparel as a reflection of Joe's love of sports and his positive outlook on life, and to root him on for his next journey.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to either the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701, or to the American Legion Post #49, P.O. Box 3151, North Attleboro, MA 02761.

Graveside Services will be privately held in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019