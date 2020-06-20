Joseph ("Joe") H. Lunderville of South Attleboro, Massachusetts, passed away on Friday, February 21 at the age of 76 years. Born on April 14, 1943, Joe was a lifelong resident of Attleboro and graduated from Attleboro High School. He later earned his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Joe enjoyed a career with Firestone and later retired from Foamex Corporation.
In his earlier life he enjoyed music as well as skiing. Later in life, he was a frequent audience member of numerous musical theater productions and even though he was born in New England, he was a fan of the Green Bay Packers. Most importantly, he was always there to care for his aging mother.
Joe will be lovingly remembered and missed dearly by his niece, Melissa Desroches and her family of Pelham, NH, his nephew Douglas Lunderville and his family of Adamstown MD, and his sister-in-law Mary Lunderville of Concord, NH. He also leaves behind two aunts, Mildred McCarthy of Concord, MA and Delores Provost of Florida, as well as several cousins.
Joe was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Wanda Lunderville of Attleboro, MA, and his brother Dennis Lunderville of Concord, NH.
Private arrangements entrusted to the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, Attleboro.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jun. 20, 2020.