Joseph J. Lima, Sr., 86, of Mechanic Street, Attleboro, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Medical Center, Brockton. He was the beloved husband of Carol Lima for 48 years.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1933 in Attleboro, a son of the late Antonio and Beatrice (Costa) Lima.
He was loved by everyone who knew him; he was a man of faith--a very important aspect of his life; he cherished being with his family, was a diehard Red Sox fan, enjoyed watching EWTN, listening to his favorite music, watching western movies, going to the casino with his wife and his favorite pastime was scratch tickets.
He, along with his wife, owned and operated a cleaning company for many years.
Besides his wife, he leaves behind his children, William Lima (Kathy) of Pawtucket, RI, Debra Guglielmo of Seekonk, Joseph J. Lima, Jr. (Gretchen) of North Attleboro, Katherine Faria (Joseph) of Rehoboth, Theresa Lima of Pawtucket, RI, John Lima of Attleboro, Adam Lima (Kira) of Tennessee, and Paul Lima (Liz) of Attleboro, 14 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren (and one due in January).
He was the brother of the late Antonio Lima, Rosemary Velazquez, Florence Johnson and Manuel Lima, the grandfather of the late Kimberly Lima-Ritacco, and the father of the late Baby Lima. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Vincent de Paul Parish, 71 Linden Street, Attleboro.
Burial will take place privately.
For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, District Council of Attleboro, 31 Stonefield Court, North Attleboro MA 02760.
For directions or to send Joseph's family a condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com