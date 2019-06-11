Services Ginley Funeral Home 892 Main St Walpole , MA 02081 (508) 668-0709 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM Lake Pearl Ballroom Wrentham , MA View Map Joseph J. Lorusso, Sr.,

1925 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Joseph J. Lorusso Sr., 93, of Wrentham, MA passed away peacefully in his home on June 6, 2019 surrounded by his children and companion. He was born on July 27, 1925 the son of Eleanor and Saverio Lorusso of East Walpole, MA. He was the youngest of five brothers predeceased by his brothers, Tony, Guy, Angelo and Paul.



He is survived by his beloved five children, twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild. Joseph J. Lorusso II of South Walpole, MA and his son Joseph J. Lorusso III of So. Walpole, M A, Mary (Lorusso) Miles and her husband Jack of Wrentham, MA and their sons Michael Miles and his wife Emily of Plainville, MA and their daughter Caroline Miles, Jonathan Miles of Wrentham, MA and Matthew Miles of Wrentham, MA. Gerard Lorusso and his wife Leslie of Wrentham, MA and their children, Alessandra Lorusso of Wrentham, MA, Cassandra Lorusso of Wrentham, MA, Marissa Lorusso of Wrentham, MA, Julianna Lorusso of Wrentham, MA and Jarred Lorusso of Wrentham, MA. Ellen Lorusso of Plainville, MA and her children, Kevin Murray of Sandwich, MA and Sophie Murray of Quincy, MA, Janet (Lorusso) Franco and her husband Steven and their daughter, Marlo (Franco) Caruso and her husband Mark of Walpole, MA.



He is also survived by his beloved companion Anna Brouwer, with whom he shared many happy years together at their home on Lake Pearl, Wrentham, MA. Joe loved his dog Scooter and their daily car rides together. While in his teens he worked for his father and during that time he met his former wife Alice, with whom he had five children, Joseph, Mary, Gerard, Ellen and Janet.



He would later go on to partner with his brother Tony in the S.M. Lorusso and Sons Sand and Gravel business located in Walpole, MA. After expanding and then separating the business, Joe went on to the building and development of residential and commercial properties in the Walpole and Norwood areas in addition to his sand and gravel businesses. Throughout his years he would acquire many commercial real estate properties, one of which was the old King Philip Ballroom in Wrentham, MA, a property that to this day remained near and dear to his heart, and is now known as Lake Pearl Wrentham.



His philanthropy and interests in helping others is well noted by his contributions to the Norwood Hospital as Chairman on the Board of Directors and stewardship of its expansion program. He also served as Trustee of New England School of Law and as a director on various banks Board of Directors. It is through his generosity and wanting to help others, that his children would learn the importance of following his example and that in doing so, it would have its own reward.



At the request of the family, services will be private. Please join us in remembering Joe at a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 6PM, Lake Pearl Ballroom, Wrentham, MA. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home (wwwginleyfuneralhomes.com). Published in Sun Chronicle on June 11, 2019