Joseph Lewis Sousa, Jr., 89, of Attleboro, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Sturdy
Memorial Hospital in Attleboro following a period of declining health. He was the beloved
husband of Lucia "Lucy" C. (Rossi) Sousa to whom he was married April 16, 1955.
Born in Attleboro, MA on December 16, 1930, he was a son of the late Joseph L. Sousa, Sr. and
the late H. Viola (Mulvey) Sousa. He was raised and educated in Attleboro where he was a
graduate of Attleboro High School.
He retired as a rolling mill operator. Mr. Sousa previously was the landfill operator at the North
Attleboro Landfill for 10 years.
Mr. Sousa was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
He treasured the autumn season and enjoyed attending Mass at the Madonna Manor in North
Attleboro. Joseph will be lovingly remembered as a private, family man.
In addition to his wife, he leaves a son: Michael J. Sousa and his wife, Donna Salois-Sousa, of
Norton; a grandson: Nicholas A. Sousa; a great granddaughter: Farrah R. Sousa and many
extended family members.
Visitation has been respectfully omitted.
A private cemetery service will be held prior to Joseph being laid to rest in a columbarium niche.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be
made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
