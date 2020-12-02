Joseph R. Daley, 91
Dateline: Norton, MA
Joseph R. Daley, age 91, of Norton, passed away peacefully, in the presence of his loving family on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Wingate at Norton. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Ann L. (DeCosta) Daley, to whom he was wed on August 7, 1965.
Born in the Bronx, New York on June 25, 1929, he was a loving son of the late Joseph A. and Anna (Symons) Daley.
Joe grew up in the Bronx, in the shadow of Yankee Stadium and remained a loyal Yankee fan his entire life. He was a 1947 graduate of Cardinal Hayes High School in the Bronx and attended the Dominican Friars Seminary in Somerset, Ohio.
Joe left the seminary during the time of the Korean War and proudly served his country in the United States Army, as a member of the Military Police, stationed throughout Europe. He returned to school, receiving his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Providence College and his Master of Education Degree at Bridgewater State College
Mr. Daley was a retired teacher, having taught at the Qualters Middle School in Mansfield. He previously taught Latin at Norton High School and also taught Latin at Bishop Stang High School. Joe also worked as a concession supervisor at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro and at the Great Woods Center for Performing Arts in Mansfield.
Joe's greatest two gifts in life were his cherished family and his devout faith. He was a longtime faithful communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Norton, where he served on the church building committee and finance committee. He also taught religious education, was a Fourth-Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Holy Name Society and a member of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul. Joe also volunteered at La Salette Shrine in Attleboro and was a longtime Dominican Foundation promoter. For all his good and hard work, Joe received the distinction of being awarded the prestigious Marian Medal.
A resident of Norton for the past fifty-nine years, Mr. Daley was a member of the Norton American Legion, the Norton Land Preservation Society, the Norton Historical Society and was a former member and treasurer of the Norton Lions Club.
In addition to his wife of fifty-five years, he is survived by his devoted children: Timothy J. Daley and his wife Debra of Norton and Maryann Daley of Plainville. He was the dear brother of Clare Prevot of New Jersey, Donald Daley and his wife Donna of Nevada and the late Richard Daley and Thomas Daley. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, December 4th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton.
His funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5th at 10:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Burial, with military honors, will follow at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton.
Those wishing, may remember Joseph with a donation in his memory made to Saint Mary's Church Building Fund, 1 Power St., Norton, MA 02766 or the La Salette Shrine, 947 Park St., Attleboro, MA 02703.
