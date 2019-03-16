Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Joseph Robert "Bob" Lange

1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Joseph "Bob" Robert Lange, 82, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Life Care Center of Attleboro. He was the beloved husband of Rose Marie (Benoit) Lange, with whom he would have celebrated his fortieth year of marriage on June 29, 2019.

Born on May 6, 1936 in Attleboro, he was the son of the late Damas Lange and the late Rose Lange.

Before retiring, Bob worked for more than forty-two years as a Ring Chaser for the L.G. Balfour Company in Attleboro, and also for VH Blackinton & Company in North Attleboro, MA.

A lifelong resident of Attleboro, he attended the former St. Joseph's Church, and later the former St. Stephen's Church, in Attleboro.

Bob was a member of the Attleboro Elks lodge #1014, the Angle Tree Stone Rod Gun Club in North Attleboro, and the Attleboro YMCA, where he could often be seen setting off for his daily three-mile jogs. As a younger man, he was a member of a bowling league. Bob enjoyed wood carving, the outdoors; hunting; and especially loved fishing. He enjoyed trips with Rose to Boston, where they would often simply walk throughout the city, as well as to California and Florida. He held a special place in his heart for his faithful companions, his late dogs: "Ginger" and "Joey". More than anything, Bob cherished spending time with his family.

In addition to his loving wife, Rose, he leaves his dear step-children: Kathleen Marie Henson and her husband, Roger, of AZ; Steven E. Machowski and his wife, Robin A. (Boss) Machowski, of Pascoag, RI; Wayne E. Machowski of Attleboro, MA; and Kenneth E. Machowski and his wife, Elaine, of FL. He was the adoring grandfather of Amber-Lynn Rebecca Machowski, Mellissa Carol Kell, Tamie Dixon, Kelly Phillips, Rebecca (Phillips) Whitley, Jamie Desjardin, Kenneth Machowski Jr., and Ricky Machowski; and the proud great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren. Bob was the brother of the late Fred Lange and leaves his aunt, Beatrice Derosiers of North Attleboro, MA, his nieces and nephews, and his extended family.

Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Bob by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Burial services will be privately held in St. Stephen's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to the Friends of the Attleboro Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 592, Attleboro, MA 02703.

