Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services
161 Commonwealth Avenue
N. Attleboro, MA 02763
(508) 695-0200
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Joseph Romagnoli


1926 - 2019
Joseph Romagnoli Notice
Joseph A. Romagnoli, 93, of North Attleboro and longtime resident of Attleboro, MA, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Born on March 6, 1926 in Mansfield, MA, Joseph was the son of the late Dominic and Theresa (Signorelli) Romagnoli, and brother of the late Rudolph Romagnoli.
Joseph was a United States Army Veteran of World War II and was stationed in Germany. Although he didnt enjoy discussing the war, he was very proud to have served his Country.
He had a lifelong passion for cars and co-owned and operated Attleboro Motor Sales, a Lincoln Mercury dealership, with his brother for many years. After selling the dealership he opened a small garage, Joseph Romagnolis Autorama, so he could continue working on and restoring cars.
Joseph was a loving father and grandfather and treasured the time he spent with his family. He enjoyed drawing, boating and attending the Jazz Festivals in Newport. He was quite the handy man and rarely found something he couldnt fix.
He is survived by his daughters, JoAnn Stockwell and her husband, Paul of Wrentham, MA; Sheri Vose and her husband, Douglas of South Attleboro, MA; Jacqueline Bryson and her husband, John of South Attleboro, MA; and ten grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Doris Hall and Nancy Bellavance; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and remember Joseph by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 ?from?5:00?p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, with a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service at 7:00 p.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, followed by Full Military Honors.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Joseph to a .
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro. (508) 695-0200
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019
