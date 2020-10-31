Joseph kenneth sullivan jr
December 17 1955 to October 18 2020
Joseph passed away unexpectedly at st lukes in new Bedford ma. He was the son of the late anna belanger and his father joseph k sullivan sr. He was also the father of joey sullivan, annamay samayoa, renee Sullivan, and laurie blanchard brittani. He also is survived by a life long friend and partner pamela tobey marshall. He also has 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson ezequeil. Joseph was a very caring, funny, hard working man as he was a polisher by trade for many yrs. For any donation or flowers please donate to the Diabetes Association
. All services are private