Services Roberts & Sons Funeral Home 30 South Street Foxborough , MA 02035 (508) 543-5471 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Union Church of South Foxborough 384 South Street Foxborough , MA View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Union Church of South Foxborough 384 South Street Foxborough , MA View Map Josephine Anne Webber

1928 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Josephine Anne (Cianci) Webber, age 91, passed away July 2, 2019 at Walpole Health Care. She was the daughter of the late Santo and Michela (Ferro) Cianci and was the wife of the late Richard Webber.



Josephine was born on January 23, 1928 in Boston. She graduated from East Boston High and attended Stonehill College in Easton. Ever the hard worker, she was employed at the former Filenes in Boston and MIT in Cambridge. She was also a physician's assistant, preschool teacher and a licensed insurance broker with Don Currivan Insurance in Foxborough for over 30 years. Josephine was a strong woman of faith. She played piano, organ and taught Sunday school for Assembly of God Church in South Attleboro and Church of the Nazarene in Walpole and North Attleboro. Later in life she was a very involved member of the Union Church of South Foxborough. A gifted seamstress, Josephine could spot a loose thread from a mile away and fix it so it looked good as new. She also loved being in the kitchen. She was always finding new recipes to try and of course preparing old favorites for her loved ones. She most enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.



Loving mother of Donna Williams of Attleboro, Steven Dellorusso of Foxborough and Linda Sarni of Foxborough. Devoted grandmother of Jenna, Carissa and her husband Sam and Shaun and his wife Morgan. Great grandmother of Logan, Mason and Giuliana Josephine. Beloved sister of John Cianci, Stella Monaco and the late Sal, Arthur, and David Cianci and Anna Deluca. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, July 13 from 10 AM to 12 Noon at the Union Church of South Foxborough, 384 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral service will be held at 12 Noon at the church. Interment to follow at Rock Hill Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508-543-5471. To send an on line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 6, 2019