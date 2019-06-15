Josie Mae (Hartwell) Sondermann, 96, of Attleboro passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at LifeCare of Attleboro. She was the wife of the late William J. Sondermann. Josie Mae was born in Attleboro the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary (Hoyt) Hartwell. She raised her family and then worked in the local jewelry industry as an inspector for several years. Mrs. Sondermann was a very active and devoted member at the South Attleboro Assembly of God. She enjoyed walking, reading, being outdoors, traveling and being with her family.



Survivors are four daughters: Susan Sondermann of South Attleboro; Barbara Baker and her husband Howard of Allagash, ME; Nancy Weddell of East Providence; and Jo-Ann Mc Gloine of North Providence; a son: William Sondermann of Florida; six grandchildren: Wendy and William Sondermann, Merrell and Marcus Raymond, Jody Smith and Tracey McGloine, eight great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild; a sister Shirley Guinn of Attleboro, She was the mother of the late Robert Sondermann.



