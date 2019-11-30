|
Rehoboth: Josseline M. (Landry) Prata, 84, passed November 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Antonio Prata. Born in Central Falls, Rhode Island, a daughter of the late Lucien and Cora (Ruest) Landry.
She graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1956 and was employed as a Registered Nurse at Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, Massachusetts for many years, retiring in 2000.
Affectionately known as Possie by her grandchildren, she enjoyed gardening and reading and was an enthusiastic traveler. A passionate quilter, her loving family and friends will now be comforted by her many gifts of warm and inviting quilts.
She is survived by four daughters, Alison O'Grady, her husband Christopher, Alisa Saunders, Andrea Murphy, her husband John, Amanda Prata, her husband Brian, two sons, Andrew Prata Sr., his wife Brenda, Adam Prata, and his wife Tricia, a brother, Reginald Landry, a brother-in-law, Robert Valois, beloved cousins Arthur and Constance Boisse, fifteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Charline Valois and mother-in-law of the late William Saunders Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10am at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, Coyle Drive, Seekonk, Massachusetts. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Rehoboth, Massachusetts. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Monday from 5-8pm at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Avenue, Lincoln, Rhode Island.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 30, 2019