Joyce (Motte) Brassard
Joyce Motte Brassard, 84, died peacefully on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Steere House Nursing Home, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was the wife of Richard L. (Dick) Brassard, who was a teacher and administrator in the North Attleboro School system. Born in Providence, RI, Joyce was the daughter of Fred and Helen Motte and resided in North Providence for the majority of her life. She graduated from North Providence High School and Rhode Island College of Education. Joyce taught at the West Barrington School from 1957-1961. After raising her four children, she worked at St. Pius V Church in Providence as secretary and bookkeeper. Joyce was a lifelong communicant at St Augustine's parish, actively involved in both the Rosary & Altar Society and the Catholic Charity fundraising committee. Services will be private, condolences can be left for the family at the Maceroni Funeral Home website, https://www.maceroni.com/obituary-listing

Published in Sun Chronicle on Sep. 29, 2020.
