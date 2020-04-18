|
Joyce C. Stone (Butler)
Joyce C. "Joy" Stone, 75, of North Attleboro, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital after a hard-fought battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
She was the wife of the late John F. "Jack" Stone.
Born on April 5, 1945 in Norwood, MA she was the daughter of the late Norman A and Irma (Fillmore) Butler, Sr. Joy grew up in Walpole, MA and graduated from Walpole High School. She attended the Henry O Peabody School in Norwood, MA and became a licensed cosmetologist. After many years of being a wonderful homemaker, Joy opened her own hair salon, Joy's
Stylistic Touch, in 1982 in Plainville, MA. She was still working full time until her failing health forced her to retire in November 2019. She thought of her customers as friends and family which is why she loved going to work. Her beautiful spirit will be missed by all who knew her. Joy enjoyed vacationing in Newport, RI and her Sunday trips to Newport Grand Casino and Tiverton Casino with her sister in law Phyllis. Joy had a cockatiel named Axl who kept her company over the past 28 years. Joy also loved a good Bloody Mary!
Above all else, Joy loved spending time with family, especially her 5 grandchildren. She had a special bond with each one and leaves them all with special memories of Monday night dinners at Friendly's.
Joy is survived by her daughter Debbie Antonitis and her husband George and her son John M Stone and his wife Janna, all of North Attleboro; her 5 grandchildren Hunter Antonitis and his wife Tess of Plainville, Garrett Antonitis, Aidan Antoniis, Sierra Antonitis and Jayla Stone of North Attleboro and her great grandson Jackson Antonitis of Plainville, MA.
Joy is also survived by her sister in law Phyllis Butler, 2 nephews, many cousins, and wonderful friends.
She was the sister of the late Norman A Butler, Jr.
Services will be private, and burial will take place at Highland Cemetery Norwood, MA.
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful team at Massachusetts General Hospital who cared for Joy. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Joy may be made in support of Dr. Steven
Isakoff's research efforts at Massachusetts General Cancer Center. Checks may be sent to
Massachusetts General Hospital
? Center for Breast Cancer
125 Nashua Street, Suite 540
Boston, MA 02114
Make checks payable to Massachusetts General and note "in memory of Joyce Stone" in the memo line. You can also donate online at www.giving.massgeneral.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
To send online condolences to Joyce's family, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020