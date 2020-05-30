Joyce E. Keaney, 68
Dateline: Norton, MA
Joyce E. (Atkinson) Keaney, age 68, of Norton and Centerville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Norwood Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Charles E. Keaney, to whom she was wed on July 26, 1986.
Born in St. Paul Minnesota on July 20, 1951, she was a loving daughter of the late Bernard and Ethel (Loveless) Atkinson.
Joyce grew up in Sharon and was a 1969 graduate of Sharon High School. She continued her education and was a cum laude graduate of Vermont College in Montpelier, Vermont and also a cum laude graduate of New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire.
Mrs. Keaney was a Master Teacher for the Mansfield Public Schools where she taught First Grade for forty-one years, retiring in June 2016.
Joyce loved spending summers with family and friends at her home in Centerville and was a proud member of the Craigville Beach Association. She enjoyed family and holiday gatherings with the Keaney/Farinella families, but her favorite pastime were many trips to New Jersey to visit her devoted son Charlie B. Keaney and Brittany Fiocco and her cherished grandsons Charlie Eric Keaney and Lucas Frances Keaney of Mays Landing, New Jersey.
She is also survived by her dear sister Victoria Farinella and her husband David of Sharon. She was the loving daughter-in-law of Lorraine Keaney of Foxboro and the late Edward L. Keaney, Sr. She was the cherished sister-in-law of Kathleen Morrisette and her husband Paul of Foxboro, Erin Stafford and her husband Randall of Walpole, Robin Keaney of Revere, who was pre-deceased by her husband Edward L. Keaney, Jr. and the late James J. Keaney, Jr. She was the dear aunt of Elizabeth Abramovitz and her husband Christopher, Lizeth Farinella, Andrew Keaney, Maura Keaney, the late Robert Riccard and the dear great aunt of Ryan David Abramovitz and Emma Lorraine Riccard.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a graveside funeral service on Tuesday, June 2nd at 1:00 P.M. at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Mechanic St., Foxboro.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate Joyce's life at the First Congregational Church in Sharon at a later date and time to be announced.
Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Joyce with a donation in her memory made to the Garden State Academy, 600 East Moss Mill Road, Galloway, New Jersey 08205.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
Published in Sun Chronicle on May 30, 2020.