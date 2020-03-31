|
|
Judith A. Allcock, 80, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edmund Allcock.
Mrs. Allcock was born in Johnston, Rhode Island, the daughter of the late Arthur Grenier and Harriet (Healy) Grenier. She was employed by New England Telephone for many years. Following retirement from the phone company she worked part time for years at Boulevard Liquors in North Attleboro and Route 106 Liquors in Mansfield. She spent much of her free time with her sister in law Mary and her friend Patty on cruises, casino trips and dinners. She was an avid Patriots fan and commissioner of a fantasy football league for 25 years. She also adored her grandchildren and frequented their sports games and scholastic events. She had so many friends and loved her family.
Judith is survived by her sons, Edmund A. Allcock, Esq. of Plainville, Ma., and Keith R. Allcock of Pawtucket. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Emily A. Allcock and Lilly E. Allcock of North Attleboro.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Judith in St. Marks Church, 105 Stanley Street, Attleboro Falls, Massachusetts at a time to be announced. She will have a private burial at Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket, R.I. To leave a condolence please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020