Judith A Pantaleon
1952 - 2020
Judith A. Pantaleon
January 17, 1952 – October 17, 2020

Omaha, NE- Survived by husband, Torri; daughters, Jody Pantaleon and Stephanie Cargile (Chris); siblings, Eleanor Achin (Richard) and Patricia Bergeron (Louis); nieces and nephews.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, October 26th from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha, NE. SERVICES: Tuesday, October 27th at 11:30am at Marshall Drive Baptist Church, 4845 Marshall Drive in Omaha. Interment: Tuesday, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Open Door Mission.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Sun Chronicle on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 18, 2020
My heart is broken for a fabulous family. God be with you always.
Tony and Joyce Foster
