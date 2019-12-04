|
Judith E. Leco, a lifelong resident of North Attleboro, MA passed away peacefully Saturday evening, November 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her devoted family at age 65. She was the loving wife of Richard Leco for over 45 years.
Born January 24, 1954 in Attleboro, she was a daughter of Helen B. (LaCasse) Brissette of North Attleboro and the late Normand G. Brissette.
Judy was a 1972 graduate of Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro. She graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from Bridgewater State College and has been an elementary school teacher at the Martin School in North Attleboro since 1994. She spent many summers working with students of all abilities and needs. Judy gave all of her students days full of not only knowledge but love and compassion.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary's Parish in North Attleboro where she volunteered in their St. Vincent De Paul Society. She served as a Eucharistic minister for many years.
She was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed many games in Fenway (the Cathedral). She was a season ticket holder for over 30 years with the Pawtucket Red Sox as well.
Judy was devoted to her family and especially her six grandchildren. She was always attending their sporting events and school activities. There was nothing she loved more than being surrounded by her six "blessings".
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her two children: David Leco and wife Michelle and Victoria Curran and husband Robert, all of North Attleboro; her six grandchildren: Gianna, Jack, Domenic, Joseph, Richard and William; two siblings: Carol Lyons and Kenneth Brissette also of North Attleboro. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and their families whom she adored. She will also be sorely missed by many dear friends and co-workers.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, December 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro.
A funeral will be held from the funeral home on Saturday, December 7 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass at St. Mary's Church, 14 Park Street, North Attleboro at 10 o'clock. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Attleboro Falls.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BoSox Club Jimmy Fund, C/O Debbie Courteau 201 Lake Street., #34 Weymouth, MA 02189. Please make checks payable to: "The BoSox Club" include a note, "In memory of Judy".
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 4, 2019