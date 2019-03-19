Services Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc 2555 Pawtucket Ave East Providence , RI 02914 (401) 434-3885 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc 2555 Pawtucket Ave East Providence , RI 02914 View Map Funeral 7:45 AM Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc 2555 Pawtucket Ave East Providence , RI 02914 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Mary's Church/Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Coyle Drive Seekonk , RI View Map Judith F. Araujo

Notice Condolences Flowers Judith F. Araujo, age 86 of Seekonk, MA died peacefully on March 16, 2019 surrounded by her husband of 66 years and her four loving sons.



Judy was an active member of St. Mary's Church for many years. She was a Eucharistic minister and for decades served her church community with a great heart for others. A loving mother and homemaker, Judy was also a payroll auditor for Sears Roebuck until her retirement in 1993.



She will be remembered for bringing friends and family together, creating many happy camping memories for her children, her fantastic apple cake as well as her love of Martha's Vineyard and her beautiful smile.



Judy is survived by her husband Robert A. Araujo, sons Anthony, Thomas, David and Paul, and their wives, seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brother Frank Silva and his wife Connie, and many other loving relatives and close friends. She is predeceased by her parents Mary and Frank Silva, brother Raymond Silva and his wife Amelia, her sister Olive Ventura and her husband George. The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Judy during her last days.



Her funeral will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 7:45 AM from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 AM in St. Mary's Church/Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Coyle Drive, Seekonk. Burial will be in Seekonk Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday 4-8. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Queen of Martyrs, Saint Vincent de Paul Society, Coyle Drive, Seekonk, MA 02771. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2019