Attleboro Judith Judy Ann Lovely, 77 of Attleboro, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday March 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late John Jack Lovely.
Born December 29, 1942 in Providence, RI to the late John and Agnes (Martasian) Costine. Judy was raised, educated and remained a lifelong resident of Attleboro. She was a 1961 graduate of Attleboro High School.
Judith was employed as a PCA at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for over 20 years. In Her younger years she enjoyed her time working at Bobbys Restaurant where she would eventually meet her husband Jack, the love of her life. She cherished the many summers she spent with her husband and family in Dennisport, Cape Cod. Judy was known for her endless supply of homemade meals and her love of fashion and stylish dress, but most of all being a homemaker to her adoring family.
Judith is survived by her children; Robin Gohring of Attleboro; Karen Laythe and her husband, James Laythe, of North Attleboro; Lisa Brown of Attleboro and Michaelyn LeBreux and her husband, Daniel Anderson, of Attleboro; nine grandchildren: Joshua Gohring (Amanda); Justin Gohring (Christina); Jeremy Gohring; Kathryn LeBlanc; Jordan Laythe; Hayley Travers (Joseph) Jack Brown; Matthew LeBreux and John LeBreux; six great grandchildren: Melanie Gohring, Jackson Gohring; Lyla Gohring; Archer Gohring; Landon Gohring and Ellie Travers; her siblings Carolyn Gayton (Ronald) and Beverly Germain (Bradford); and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice for their dedication and support during Judys illness. The family is especially grateful to Judys son-in-law Dan for his tireless devotion and for providing such love and care for Judy during her time at home.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 5 to 8PM on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, Attleboro, MA.
Burial will take place privately at North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Blvd, Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780
To send Judys family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020