Services Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home 15 Grove Street North Attleboro , MA 02760 (508) 695-5651 Judy Judith Elizabeth Leaden

1952 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Judy (Judith Elizabeth) Leaden passed away on January 23 after a long illness. Born in Bridgeport, CT September 22, 1952, Judy moved to Attleboro with her family in 1956. She graduated from Attleboro High School in 1970 and worked in finance in the jewelry industry.

Judy's greatest joys were spending time with family and friends, entertaining them with her quick wit and joy of life. She especially loved dogs, her nieces and nephews, and lately her great nieces and nephews. Judy loved going to the movies, sunning at the beach (especially Fairfield, CT) and being tan.

She had sung in her church choir, designed and made jewelry to give to family and friends, and was best known for her ready smile and readiness for adventure until illness slowed her participation in outside activities. She was a bright ray of sunshine in the lives of all who knew her.

Judy is survived by five siblings: Patricia Martins of Sandwich, John & Janice Leaden of Seekonk, James and Hannelore Leaden of Carver, Kathleen & Ernest Jaaskelainen of South Attleboro, Maureen Leaden of North Attleboro; her nephews Thomas and Roberta Leaden of Plymouth, Christopher and Leann Leaden of Brockton, Jonathan Martins of St. Louis MO, Matthew and Tabatha Martins of Sandwich, Nathan Martins of Sandwich, her niece Sara Kate Jaaskelainen of South Attleboro; her great nephews Corey Leaden of Plymouth, Caleb Martins of Millis, Kaiden Kendall of Harwich, Emmett Martins of Sandwich, her great nieces Haley Leaden of Plymouth, Isabelle Martins of Sandwich, Kennedy Leaden of Brockton, Madison Leaden of Brockton and Lillian Martins of Yarmouth.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9 at 11 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 58 Church St., North Attleboro with a celebration of her life immediately following in the church hall.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in the name of Judy Leaden to the Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 592 Attleboro MA 02703.

To sign an online guestbook for Judy, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com. Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices