Julie Lee Wells, 54, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Randall Adams.



Born on May 19, 1964 in Attleboro, MA, she was the dearest daughter of Curtis Wells Sr. and Linda (Welch) Wells.



A lifelong resident of North Attleboro, Julie was a graduate of North Attleboro High School, Class of 1984, and of Fisher College.



Julie truly cherished her role as a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed cooking, drawing, journaling, and arts and crafts. She had a special place in her heart for animals of all kinds. More than anything, Julie loved being with her family, the center of her life.



In addition to her parents, she leaves her loving children: Joshua W. Wells and his companion, Mary A. Prew, of Attleboro, MA; Shaelin M. Wells of Attleboro, MA; and Joseph D. Wells and his wife, Stephanie Wells, of Springfield, MA. She was the proud and adoring grandmother of Nola M. Wells, Lena M. Wells, Mackenzie T. Wells, and Curtis W. Wells. Julie was the dear sister of Michaelene Laliberte of FL; Lynn Wells of Dayton, OH; Cindy Brown of Attleboro, MA; and Jason Wells of NY; and was predeceased by her brothers, Curtis Wells Jr, and Daniel Wells. She leaves many nieces and nephews and many dear friends.



All services for Julie will be privately held.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Julie to the , 1701 North Beauregard Street, Alexandria, VA 22311, or at www.diabetes.org.



