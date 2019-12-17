Home

Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
(508) 339-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home
55 North Main Street
Mansfield, MA 02048
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
330 Pratt St. (Route 106)
Mansfield, MA
View Map

Juliet F. (Creeden) Flynn


1931 - 2019
Juliet F. (Creeden) Flynn Notice
Juliet F. (Creeden) Flynn, age 88, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Garden Place Healthcare in Attleboro.

Born in Norwood, MA on June 23, 1931, she was a loving daughter of the late John V. and Julia A. (O'Leary) Creeden.

Juliet grew up in Mansfield and was a 1950 graduate of Mansfield High School. Most of her life was spent living and Mansfield and she had also resided in West Wareham.

Affectionally known as "sister" to her adoring family, Juliet was a dedicated homemaker to her family and had also worked as a Certified Nurse's Aide at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton and when younger was also employed at the Foxboro Co.

A former communicant of Saint Mary's Church in Mansfield and Saint Patrick's Church in Wareham, Juliet loved spending time with her cherished family and when younger had a special interest in photography.

She is survived by her devoted children: William J. Flynn and his wife Nancy of Waterville, Maine, John V. Flynn of North Providence, Rhode Island, Michael J. Flynn of Derry, New Hampshire and the late Juliet McCullough. She was the dear sister of the late Harold Creeden, Daniel Creeden, Edward Creeden, John Creeden, Margaret Unger and Mary Sullivan. She is also survived by her loving 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 18th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint Mary's Church, 330 Pratt St. (Route 106) Mansfield. Burial will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Mansfield.

Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, December 17th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.

To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019
