Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Juliette Diana "Julie" (Boisse) Levesque

Notice Condolences Flowers Juliette "Julie" Diana (Boisse) Levesque, 96





Juliette "Julie" Diana (Boisse) Levesque, 96, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence, RI after a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Emerald G. Levesque Sr., who died on April 7, 2006.



Born on June 6, 1923 in Pawtucket, RI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Boisse and the late Victoria (Thibeault) Boisse.



A resident of Attleboro for the past seventy years, Julie worked as an Inspector for Swarovski in Cranston, RI for ten years before retiring. She previously lived in Seekonk, MA, and had attended St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Parish in South Attleboro.



A warm, outgoing and active woman, Julie was an avid reader who enjoyed crossword and word search puzzles; playing cards, especially with her sister, Doris; and taking long walks. She was a former member of the Emerald Square Mall Walking Club and generously volunteered her time and efforts for ten years at the Rev. Gordon N. Larson Senior Center in Attleboro. More than anything, she cherished her role as a homemaker for her beloved family.



Julie was the loving mother of E. George "Butch" Levesque Jr. and his wife, Mary (Lagacy) Levesque, of Attleboro, MA; and Diana D. Miller and her husband, Jeffrey Miller, of Jacksonville Beach, FL. She was the proud grandmother of Dana Williams, Kerry Stevens, Donald Williams, and Kristy Dubeau; and the adoring great-grandmother of Aidan, Ethan, Tyler, Kaylee, and Oscar. She was the dearest sister and best friend of Doris M. Dubuc of Attleboro, MA; and was predeceased by her siblings, Arthur Boisse and Norman Boisse. She leaves several nieces and nephews.



Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Julie by gathering for a Visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Graveside Services will follow in Newell Burying Ground, South Attleboro, MA, at which time Julie will be laid to rest alongside her dear late husband, Emerald.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA. (508) 695-0200. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices