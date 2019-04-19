Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 June Florence (Morin) Pinkston

1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers June Florence (Morin) Pinkston, 90, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, surrounded by her cherished family. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. Pinkston who passed away on November 11, 1993.



Born on January 9, 1929 in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Walter Morin and the late Grace (Howe) Morin.



Raised and educated in Boston, she was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School and worked for many years as a waitress at Jack & Marion's restaurant in Brookline, MA, before retiring.



Prior to living in Attleboro, June resided in Plainville, MA and Millis, MA.



June was an outgoing and caring woman with a wonderful sense of humor and a bright smile whose favorite color was pink. The focus of her life was her family, and she truly treasured spending time with the three generations of her family. She enjoyed shopping, occasionally playing the slot machines, and the Lifetime Channel, and she could often be found watching "Walking Dead", her favorite show.



She was the loving mother of Robert T. Pinkston of Bourne, MA and his late wife, Pamela (Mahoney) Pinkston; Phyllis Hughes and her husband, Matthew Hughes, of Wrentham, MA; James Pinkston and his wife, Yvonne Pinkston, of Wareham, MA; Joan MacLellan of Attleboro, MA; June F. Crowley and her husband, Paul Crowley, of Attleboro, MA; and Carol McCarthy of Attleboro, MA. She was proud and adoring grandmother of twenty-one grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. June was predeceased by ten siblings and leaves several nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are cordially invited to honor and remember June by gathering for a Visitation on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA, immediately followed by a Funeral Service with at 11:00 a.m. at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home.



Graveside services will follow in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham, MA.



For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200 Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices