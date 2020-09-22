June L. (Arns) Clavette, 68, of North Attleboro, died peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of Edmund J. Clavette to whom she was married on June 8, 1974.
Born in Attleboro, MA on June 17, 1952, she was a daughter of the late August Arns, Sr. and the late Esther (Weiss) Arns. She was raised and educated in North Attleboro and was a 1970 graduate of North Attleboro High School. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in History from Bridgewater State University.
Mrs. Clavette worked as a special needs teacher's aide at the Hyman Fine Elementary School and Brennan Middle School both in Attleboro. She retired in 2015 after 13 years of service. Prior to teaching, June worked at the Stop & Shop in North Attleboro, in a variety of roles, for 21 "Fun Filled" years (as she would say).
June was known for her sense of humor and response when asked how she was doing. She would always reply, "Ugly, Mean and Nasty!", which really meant that June was okay because that was one of her favorite ways to describe herself. But even though June could claim to be "Ugly, Mean, and Nasty!" on the outside sometimes, she always had a heart of gold on the inside.
She attended the First Congregational "Oldtown" Church U.C.C. of North Attleborough for many years. She sang in the church choir and was an active volunteer particularly with the church suppers, collations, yard sales and coffeehouses. June loved animals having grown up on a farm with her horses and a donkey named "Lucky". She enjoyed camping, the ocean, scuba diving, singing, music with her children, her pets, crafting and Yard Sailing with her friends and husband. She claimed to able to "smell out silver-plate flatware anywhere" to support Ed's crafting projects.
Music was a focal point of her and her family. She was active for many years with the North Attleboro High School Friends of Music Association and was well-known for co-hosting, along with her husband, the annual Thanksgiving Day breakfast for the marching band and color guard. She was a member of The Williams Chorale, as an alto singer, for 10 years.
She and her family treasured the times camping at Camp Dennen in Plymouth for many years.
Above all else, June will be remembered for being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and for her heart of gold.
In addition to her husband of 46 years, she leaves her two children: Alan Thomas Clavette of Pawtucket, RI and Katherine "Kait" Rose Clavette of North Attleboro; two grandchildren: Harrison and Maverick; a sister: Alma Blanchard of Attleboro; a brother: Herman Arns of North Attleboro and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and dear friends. She was the sister of the late Alice Belville and the late August Arns, Jr.
With strict adherence to applicable Covid-19 health precautions, including social distancing and the use of facemasks (mandatory), family and friends are cordially invited to honor June by attending Visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 PM in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA
A Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.
Private burial will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Congregational Church U.C.C. of North Attleborough at a future date.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in June's name may be made to the First Congregational Church, 675 Old Post Road, North Attleboro, MA 02760 or to the Community VNA – Hospice Care, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.
For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200