June Collings Moore of Norton, formerly of Mansfield, passed away in the early morning hours of July 30, 2019 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. She was 76 years old.
June was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 16, 1942 to Esther Heilerman (Benton) and William Collings. She was the beloved wife of James Moore for forty-eight years at the time of his death on March 11, 2017.
June grew up in Leominster, MA and graduated from Leominster High School in 1960. She graduated from Clark University with a bachelor's degree in Philosophy in 1964. June worked at John Hancock insurance where she met her husband, was a bookkeeper for local businesses and spent several years at Cirelli Foods. As an active member of the Mansfield Congregational church June enjoyed teaching bible class and attending various church activities, especially visiting with Pastor Ted.
June loved books and before retirement eventually owned Book Ends in downtown Mansfield. There wasn't a room in her house without a pile of books on the table. June kept regular lunch dates with friends, some of whom she has known since college. She also enjoyed games and jigsaw puzzles. There was almost always a new puzzle set up on the family room table. She especially loved to work on these puzzles with her grandchildren when they came to visit.
She is survived by her devoted sons Matthew J. Moore and his wife Sabrina of Marlborough and Benjamin W. Moore and his companion Haley Cahill-Williams of Pawtucket, RI. She was the cherished grandmother of Adam and Stella Moore of Marlborough. She was a dear sister to William Collings, of Frederick, MD, and Jeffrey, Scott and the late Robin Collings. She was a cherished Aunt of Charles Collings and is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a service in celebration of her life on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 A.M. in the Mansfield Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield. Burial will be held privately at a later date at the Spring Brook Cemetery in Mansfield.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield.
In place of flowers and in accordance with family wishes, donations in June's memory may be made to the Memorial Fund of the Mansfield Congregational Church, 17 West St., Mansfield, MA 02048.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2019