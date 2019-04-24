Justin Lyman "Bud" Cobb III

Notice Condolences Flowers Justin "Bud" Lyman Cobb, III, 92, died peacefully at his home in Amherst, MA on April 21, Easter Sunday, surrounded by loved ones. A native of Mansfield he was the son of the late Justin L. Cobb, Jr., and Emily (Roberts) Cobb, whose family had a long history in the region including, most recently, as operators of the J L Cobb Jewelry Manufacturing Company. He was educated at local schools in Mansfield and was a graduate of the Wayside Inn Boys School in Sudbury.



During the Second World War, he served in the Army Air Corps with the 6th Weather Squadron at Albrook AFS in the Panama Canal Zone. He was awarded an Army Commendation Ribbon for meritorious service during an attempted rescue of the survivors of a crashed military transport on Taboga Island.



Justin was a committed athlete and educator. After his discharge from the Air Corps, he enrolled at Springfield College, where he played lacrosse and graduated with his BA in 1950, followed by a master's degree in Physical Education at Pennsylvania State College (now University). He relocated to Amherst with his young family and joined the faculty of the University of Massachusetts in the Department of Physical Education, retiring in 1987 as Associate Vice Chancellor for Administration.



Upon his retirement, he formed his own small business, Captain's Quarters Antiques, which specialized in maritime art and folk art, a venture that combined his love of the sea with his fascination with history. A tireless traveler to antiques shows throughout New England, he was a familiar face at auction houses across the region. His fondness for the sea continued over many winters in the warm waters of Marco Island, FL.



He was married for 61 years to Patricia (Belcher) Cobb, who predeceased him and with him raised his family of six children in Amherst. He was active in local youth athletics and was a former vice chairman of the Great Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America. An active and energetic father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, his wise counsel on the outdoors, New England lore, higher education, Inuit art, nautical history and maritime art will be missed by many.



He is also predeceased by his sister Justine Oyster of Tiburon, CA and survived by his six children (Christine, Justin, Paula, Christopher, Jeffrey, and Paul) and their spouses and partners, 9 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren and cousins here and in Michigan.



A graveside committal service with military honors will be held at St. Brigid's Cemetery on North Maple Street in Hadley, MA on May 4th, followed by a reception at the University Club, Stockbridge Rd., UMass campus, Amherst. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the New Bedford Whaling Museum, 18 Johnny Cake Hill, New Bedford, MA 02740 or to jimmyfund.org. Published in Sun Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019