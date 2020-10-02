Karen E. Smith, 66, of Bank Street passed away peacefully Tuesday September 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was married to the love of her life, the late William C. Smith, for 25 years before his passing in 1996.
Born April 19, 1954 in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Cynthia (Parker) Rowles. Karen grew up in North Attleboro and was a 1972 graduate of North Attleboro High School. She resided in North Carolina for 8 years before returning to Massachusetts in 1999. She resided most recently with her daughter Tanya and her family in Attleboro.
Karen worked as a customer service representative for Owens & Minor for almost 20 years before retiring in 2018. She was a longtime member of The First Baptist Church of North Attleboro where she previously taught Sunday School. She loved vacationing in Ocean Park, Maine, as well as visiting her daughters' home in New Hampshire. Karen was most happy when spoiling her grandchildren and was often referred to as "Santa Smith". She enjoyed sewing, reading, and watching Finding Bigfoot.
Karen is survived by her three daughters and their husbands: Erica Vincent and her husband Butch of Attleboro, Tanya Kleinebreil and her husband Michael of Attleboro, Brooke Marston and her husband K. Michael of Northbridge. She is also survived by her four siblings: Kevin Rowles of Rhode Island, Timothy Rowles of Plainville, Cynthia Vinciguerra of North Attleboro, and Jason Rowles of Carver. She had seven grandchildren: Gabrielle Marston, Sarah Vincent, Alison Kleinebreil, Caroline Vincent, Maeghan Kleinebreil, GraceAnne Kleinebreil and Haley Marston. Karen was the grandmother of the late Zakary Marston and sister of the late Laurie and Leslie Rowles.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 2, from 6-8 p.m. at Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, October 3 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Ave, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
