Karen L. (Brown) Mangano, age 53, of Mansfield, formerly of East Weymouth, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton. She was the beloved wife of Michael C. Mangano, Sr., to whom she was wed on May 14, 1994.
Born in Milton, MA on July 8, 1966, she was a loving daughter of Louise D. (Cooper) Brown of Whitman, formerly of East Weymouth and the late Charles E. Brown.
Karen grew up in East Weymouth and was educated in Weymouth schools. She was a dedicated homemaker to her adoring family and for over twenty years was employed in the banking industry.
A resident of Mansfield for the past twenty-seven years, Karen's family was truly the focal point of her life. She enjoyed her home and friends and her hobbies included gardening. She always had a special place in her heart for animals and will be deeply missed by her treasured cat "Luna".
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her devoted children: Michael C. Mangano, Jr. and Amanda L. Mangano both of Mansfield. She was the dear sister of Cheryl Oriola and her husband Michael of Marshfield, Stephen Brown and his wife Karen of Abington and Richard Brown and his wife Doreen of Yarmouthport. She was the cherished sister-in-law of Lorraine Hulbert and her husband Jay of Minnesota and is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours in celebration of her life on Saturday, February 15th from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., Mansfield. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Karen's family has requested that contributions in her memory be made to the Mansfield Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 25, Mansfield, MA 02048.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020