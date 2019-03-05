Services Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home 126 S Main St Attleboro , MA 02703 (508) 222-0498 Karen Lee (Fenwick) Killough

2019 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Attleboro, MA -Karen Lee (Fenwick) Killough, 58, of Attleboro, MA passed peacefully in Sturdy Memorial Hospital on March 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mona (Frank) Fenwick. Karen was a graduate of Kenmore East High School in Tonawanda, NY. During this time she found passion in nursing while doing volunteer work at nursing homes and the American Red Cross. She turned this passion into a career by receiving a nursing degree from Vermont College (Norwich University) in 1981. She was a cheerleader for Norwich and a member of the ski team. Karen worked at Nantucket Cottage Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford, MA and most recently Sturdy Memorial Hospital, retiring after 32 years of service as a Certified Emergency Room Nurse. She had a special place in her heart for first responders through service on Critical Incident Stress Management teams. Karen has immense passion for her family's cottage on Healey Lake, Mactier, Ontario, Canada spending summers there while growing up, and whenever she could later in life. The peace and serenity of the cottage was her safe haven. Sharing the time at the cottage with her children and grandchildren gave her vast joy. Karen's hobbies included skiing, gardening, fishing and boating. She also shared her oldest daughter's passion for horses, having owned several over the course of her life. Her biggest love was precious time spent with her daughters, whether spending hours curling their hair for Irish dance competitions or taking countless hours on soccer fields. She always offered encouragement, and was happy to be anywhere supporting her girls. This continued to her three grandchildren. Her heart overflowed when blessed with grandchildren. She was the loving mother of Bekah (Killough) Gilmore and her husband Steven of El Paso, TX, and Sarah Killough of Orlando, FL. She was the proud grandmother of Ryder, Skylynn and Ryett Gilmore. She is also survived by her brother David Fenwick and his wife, Michelle, and nieces Lindsay and Lauren, of West Milford, NJ. She also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins. Karen was blessed to have good friends and was grateful for the support they offered. She was formally married to Scott Killough of Attleboro. The family wishes to thank Dr. Steven Bensson and the staff of Sturdy Memorial Hospital – Montplaisir Unit for their professionalism, compassion and outstanding care. All Services for Karen are private at the request of the family. Her family plans to scatter Karen's cremains at Healey Lake at a future date. Donations in Karen's name can be made to The Friends of Attleboro Animal Shelter, 27 Pond St N, Attleboro, MA 02703 To Light a memorial candle sign guest book go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 222-0498. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Foley-Cook-Hathaway Funeral Home, 126 South Main Street, Attleboro. Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019