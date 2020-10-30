Karen Marie (Simon) Dion, 53, formerly of Plainville, a caring mother, daughter, and sister, passed unexpectedly on October 10, 2020 in Worcester.
Born in Norwood, MA on March 31, 1967, she was a daughter of the late John Robert Simon Sr. and Eileen Patricia (Callighan) Simon. Karen loved cats and dogs and her walks to Dunkin Donuts.
Karen is survived by her daughters, Abrianna and her husband Joshua Brobst of Delaware, and Alysia Simon of Seekonk, her siblings, Patricia Simon of Plainville and John Simon Jr. of Taunton, three grandchildren and a niece. Also survived by her best friends Lisa and Carmen.
Visiting hours will be held in the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham on Tuesday, November 3rd from 4-7 PM.
