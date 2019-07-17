Services Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 (508) 695-0200 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dyer-Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Services 161 Commonwealth Avenue N. Attleboro , MA 02763 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Faith Alliance Church 833 Pleasant Street Attleboro , MA View Map Karen Marie (Hogan) Reynolds

1957 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Karen Marie (Hogan) Reynolds, 62, of Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of H. "Ken" Kenneth Reynolds III, to whom she was married on August 22, 1992.



Born on April 3, 1957 in Lawrence, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Hogan and the late Patricia M. (Sevigny) Hogan.



Karen was a graduate of Bristol High School, Class of 1975, and received her Nursing Degree from St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She worked from 1996 until 2019 as a Registered Nurse at Rhode Island Hospital, and from 1978 until 1996 as a Pharmacy Technician.



A resident of Attleboro since 1993, she previously lived in Warren, and was a member of Faith Alliance Church in Attleboro for many years.



A warm, caring, outgoing woman with a wonderful sense of humor, she was a woman of great faith. The focus of Karen's life was her cherished family with whom she treasured spending time. She was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening; birdwatching, especially hawks; art; and was intrigued by flying monkeys. She loved visits to the North Shore and to Wachusett Mountain.



In addition to her husband, Ken, she leaves her loving and much loved sons: Andrew Joseph Reynolds of Alexandria, VA; and Christopher Kenneth Reynolds of Attleboro, MA. She was the dear sister of Deborah Ann Hogan of Mashpee, MA; Maureen Ellen Donahoe and her husband, Robert Joseph Donahoe, of Canton, MA; and Patricia Rita Hogan of Cranston, RI. She leaves her nephews: Tucker Donahoe and Robert Donahoe; and her nieces, Casey Donahoe and Seanna Lee Filipe. She was the daughter-in-law of H. Kenneth Reynolds Jr. and Susan L. (Lee) Reynolds, of Boerne, TX; and the sister-in-law of Karen Filipe and her husband, Daniel Filipe, of Boerne, TX. Karen leaves many dear friends and her extended family.



Friends and relatives are cordially invited to honor and celebrate Karen's life by gathering for a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. in the Memorial Chapel of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA.



Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a Funeral and Celebration of Life Service for Karen on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Alliance Church, 833 Pleasant Street, Attleboro, MA.



Graveside services will follow in North Purchase Cemetery, Attleboro, MA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Karen to Community VNA, 10 Emory Street, Attleboro, MA 02703.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleboro, MA (508) 695-0200. Published in Sun Chronicle on July 17, 2019