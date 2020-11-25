1/1
Katharina Elizabeth (Gotha) Civitarese
1939 - 2020
NORTH ATTLEBORO – Katharina Elizabeth (Gotha) Civitarese, 81, of East Washington Street passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston.
Born in Germany on February 8, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Marguerite (Jacob) Gotha.
Katharina grew up in Germany and moved to Roslindale, MA in 1960 where she lived before moving to North Attleboro 17 years ago.
She worked as an assembler for Northrup for 15 years before they closed in 1996 and then was employed by My Tech in Norwood, MA before retiring in 2006.
Katharina was a very involved grandmother and great-grandmother. She lived with the most positive outlook on life, even when things were tough, if you asked how she was doing she would always say " I can't complain, it wouldn't do me any good" with a smile on her face. Katharina was a great cook and she loved cooking family dinners.
Katharina is survived by her children: Rose Marie Golc of Lamperheim; Phillip Mathias of Boston, and Don James Civitarese of North Attleboro; 4 grandchildren; 2 great granddaughers and her sister, Lothan Eipp of Germany.
Visiting for Katharina will be held in the Sperry McHoul Funeral Home, 15 Grove Street, North Attleboro on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 4 to 5 pm followed immediately by a service at 5pm.
To sign an online guestbook for Katharina, please visit www.sperry-mchoul.com.

Published in Sun Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
NOV
28
Service
05:00 PM
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sperry & McHoul Funeral Home
15 Grove Street
North Attleboro, MA 02760
(508) 695-5651
