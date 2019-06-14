Services O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home 70 Washington Street Taunton , MA 02780 508-823-3371 Katharine Mary O'Boy

1971 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Katharine Mary O'Boy of Taunton passed away on June 11, 2019 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Milton, MA, surrounded by her family. She was 47 years old.

Kate was born on September 30, 1971. She is the beloved daughter of Paul and Joanne (Labrie) O'Boy, and the dear sister of Kristen Elizabeth (O'Boy) Simmons and Julie Rae O'Boy. She also leaves behind brother-in-law Brett Simmons, much adored niece and god-daughter Kelly Simmons, aunt Patsy-Ann O'Boy, uncles Robert Labrie, Richard Labrie, William Labrie and his wife Brenda, and cousins Patti (Labrie) Barr, Paul and Stephen Labrie, and Kerrin (O'Boy) Willis, as well as nieces Charlotte and Georgia Willis.

Kate was a 1989 graduate of Bishop Feehan High School, and worked as a Human Resources manager for the law firm of Hinckley, Allen & Snyder of Providence and Boston. She was previously employed with the law firm of Bingham McCutchen for many years. She collected numerous friends along the way, and will be missed by all who knew her.

Funeral Arrangements are by the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton. A wake will be held on Tuesday, June 18th from 4:00-7:00pm, and a mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 19th at 11:00am at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 19 Kilmer Ave., Taunton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kate's memory to the Joe Andruzzi foundation at joeandruzzifoundation.org. The Joe Andruzzi Foundation is committed to providing help, hope, and a reason to smile for New England cancer patients and their families by contributing financial support when it is needed most. Published in Sun Chronicle on June 14, 2019