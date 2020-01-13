Home

R J Ross And Son Funeral Home Inc
135 South St
Wrentham, MA 02093
(508) 384-3133

Katherine Mae "Kitty" (Dangerfield) Payne


1929 - 2020
Katherine Mae "Kitty" (Dangerfield) Payne Notice
Katherine Mae Payne, 90, died at home in Wrentham, MA on January 6, 2020. Her funeral services will be private.

Katherine "Kitty" Mae Dangerfield Payne was born July 15, 1929 in Port Angeles, Clallam County, Washington to Katherine Ann Geisness and William Gatt Dangerfield. When Kitty was two, her mother died in childbirth and she was raised by her paternal grandmother Mary "Minnie" Clear Trahair Dangerfield and her father in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

Kitty was married to Harry Franklin Payne Jr. on 18 December 1946 in Victoria. They lived in Bremerton, WA where they had their first child, Katherine. In 1948 the family moved to Massachusetts where they had five more children: Beverly, Harry, Susan, Richard, and Patti. Kitty and Harry Jr founded Payne Engineering and Fabrication Co. in Canton, MA in 1967 and she remained involved and proud of the family business. She also worked as a caregiver at the Wrentham Developmental Center. They lived in Dedham and Plainville, MA before building their family home among the tall pines in Wrentham, MA.

An avid bird watcher and animal lover, Kitty also enjoyed painting and drawing. Kitty had 12 beloved grandchildren-Kyle, Sarah, Em, Nichole, Harry, Donnie, Caitlin, Billy, Brian, Tam, Zach, and Cody, along with fourteen great grandchildren. She is remembered for loving everyone and being sweet and kind to all.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Katherine's name to the Audubon Society at https://action.audubon.org/donate/make-tribute-gift or Compassionate Care Hospice, checks payable to Amedisys Foundation, 800 West Cummings Park, Suite 3100, Woburn, MA 01801.

An online guestbook may be found at rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020
