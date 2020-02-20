|
Katherine M. Metzger, age 62, of Taunton, formerly of Foxboro and Norton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Derry, New Hampshire.
Born in Taunton, MA on August 24, 1957, she was a loving daughter of the late Charles and Helen (Replenski) Metzger.
Kathy grew up in Norton and was a 1975 graduate of Norton High School. She continued her education, graduating in 1978 from the Children's Hospital School of Nursing College in Boston and later in life received her Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Massachusetts in Boston.
Kathy's working career was spent as a Registered Nurse. She had worked in the operating room at the former Brockton Hospital, now Signature Healthcare and at the former Cardinal Cushing Hospital, now Good Samaritan Medical Center. She was a member and former union leader for the Massachusetts Nurses Association, an advocate for her fellow nurses and the patients she cared for and was highly involved with social justice issues.
Kathy's family was the essence of her life and her grandson was truly the apple of her eye. Her hobbies included traveling, reading and involvement with local and national politics.
She is survived by her devoted daughter Carrie A. (Munro) Nadeau and her husband Bryan of Derry, New Hampshire and her cherished grandson Brody Nadeau. She was the dear sister of Charles Metzger and his wife Maureen of Taunton, Barbara Drew and her husband Cliff of Mansfield and Brian Metzger and his wife Patricia of North Attleboro. She is also survived by several generations of loving nieces and nephews and she was also the former wife of the late Victor Munro.
Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend visiting hours in celebration of her life on Saturday, February 22nd from 2:00-5:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Avenue) Norton. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Kathy's family has requested that donations in her memory be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Sun Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2020