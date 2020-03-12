|
REHOBOTH – Katherine Robin Fiorentino, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Born on June 13, 1986 in Attleboro, MA she was the loving daughter of James and Jo-Anne (Belanger) Fiorentino of Rehoboth.
Katherine grew up in Rehoboth and was a graduate of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School. She then pursued her studies at UMass Amherst where she received a dual Bachelor's Degree with high honors in Math and Psychology. She was passionately involved with the UMass Minuteman Marching Band's Color Guard during her time there.
Katherine currently lived in Orlando, FL and worked for Southwest Airlines as a flight attendant where she cherished helping people, especially calming children that were nervous about flying. She loved camping, hiking, canoe camping and volunteering for the Nemours Children's Hospital in Orlando where she would use her caring talents by calming uneasy children. Katherine was very artistic and liked to do puzzles, jigsaws and crosswords. She treasured spending time with her cat "Kismet".
In addition to her parents, Katherine is survived by her brother, Edward Fiorentino of Quantico, VA; her aunts, Stephanie Gordon of Cumberland, RI and Margaret Belanger of Chicopee, MA and her uncle Paul Belanger and his wife Kelly of Washington
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 9- 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., Attleboro. A service will immediately follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at the Foster Historic Cemetery, Foster, RI.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nemours Children's Hospital, 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd.
Suite 350, Orlando, FL 32827 or directly at https://www.nemours.org/
To send Katherine's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2020