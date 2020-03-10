|
|
Kathleen E. Lacourse, 77, of Cumberland, passed away Friday, March 06, 2020. She was the wife of the late Raymond D. Lacourse.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Catherine (Hogan) Drape.
She is survived by her children, Michelle Simmons, Raymond Lacourse, Kathleen Fyfe, Daniel Lacourse, Susanne Perry, Joseph Lacourse, and Christine Lacourse, her sister, Donna Harrison, twenty grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Gordon and James Drape.
The funeral will be held Thursday at 10 AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4-8 PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home.
The Burial will be private.
www.ONeillFuneralHomes.com
Published in Sun Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2020