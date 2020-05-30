Warren – Kathleen (Deegan) Hackley,90, wife of the late Samuel Hackley, entered into her eternal life onThursday, May 21,2020 at Tockwotton, surrounded by her family.She was the daughter of the late Mary M. (Flanagan) and Edward Deegan.She was a wonderfully proud Irish Catholic mother of Spencer (Nancy) Hackley of Swansea, Mark (Joyce)Hackley of Warren, Paul (Tonya) Hackley of West Kingston, Patrick (April) Hackley of Gilmanton NH, Sr.Marybeth Hackley of Jonesboro Arkansas, Anne (Rudy) Cardenas of Belleville, IL, Katie (Joe) Mansolillo ofJohnston, Kara (Mike) Campanella of Warren. She was the grandmother of Justin, Samantha, Ryan,Anthony, Keegan, Mary, Joseph Jr., Madison, Ayla, Taylor, Grace, Callie, Katie, Samuel, Sarah. She was alsothe great grandmother of 7.Kathleen was the sister of Jacqueline (Paul) Galuzzi of Beverly Ma., she was also survived by many niecesand nephews.She was the sister of the late Edward Deegan, Mae O'Brien, Muriel Lee, Tom Deegan, Robert Deegan,Richard Deegan and William Deegan.Mom loved to knit, garden and was a big sports fan. She could be found knitting on a Saturday afternoonwatching Notre Dame and then on Sunday watching the Patriots. She also loved musicBut above all she loved Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior. She spent many hours at St. Mary of the BayChurch in holy adoration, and attending daily mass.In her younger years she was a very active parishioner participating in many social events at the church.She enjoyed coffee with the girls, every morning after mass. Having eight children, mom was blessedwith a great sense of humor.She filled our lives with many special memories of fun filled holidays and family gatherings and alsomade the best mashed potatoes.She will be sorely missed by her family and her close "knit" circle of friends at church.Rest in peace Mommy, we love and miss you.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday June 3 2020 at 10:00 am in St. Mary of the BayChurch, 645 Main Street, Warren. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Chestnut Street, Bristol.Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-7 pm in the SMITH FUNERALand MEMORIAL SERVICES, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren.SOCIAL DISTANCING RULES WILL BE FOLLOWED AT THE FUNERAL HOME AND THE CHURCH.